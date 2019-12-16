Not true! Government dismisses reports of fake $100 polymer bills in Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago government on Monday dismissed reports that

counterfeit copies of the new $100 bill were in circulation after a video

surfaced on social media claiming to show the fake bills.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said that it is near impossible to duplicate the polymer bill that went into circulation last week and is due to replace the old $100 bill that will no longer be legal tender in the country as of December 31 this year.

The government had introduced the new bill in a bid to counter money laundering and other illegal activities.

“At this stage, there is no evidence of counterfeiting or anyone counterfeiting in mass the new polymer bill. As we have said and the Central Bank (of Trinidad and Tobago) …the experts on this the polymer note is almost impossible to counterfeit.

“Persons should make themselves aware via the education of the Central Bank of what are the security features of the new polymer note,” Young said, adding “just by touching a polymer bill compared to a cotton or paper bill you will immediately be able to tell the difference”.

He said what was being circulated on social media “does not have the transparency security feature.

“At this stage there is absolutely no need for persons to be following the road of the social media …or having any cause for concern,” he said, urging people here “just be aware”.