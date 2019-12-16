Not true! Government dismisses reports of fake $100 polymer bills in Trinidad

Not true! Government dismisses reports of fake $100 polymer bills in TrinidadMonday, December 16, 2019
|
The Trinidad and Tobago government on Monday dismissed reports that
counterfeit copies of the new $100 bill were in circulation after a video
surfaced on social media claiming to show the fake bills.
National Security Minister Stuart Young said that it is near impossible to duplicate the polymer bill that went into circulation last week and is due to replace the old $100 bill that will no longer be legal tender in the country as of December 31 this year.
The government had introduced the new bill in a bid to counter money laundering and other illegal activities.
“At this stage, there is no evidence of counterfeiting or anyone counterfeiting in mass the new polymer bill. As we have said and the Central Bank (of Trinidad and Tobago) …the experts on this the polymer note is almost impossible to counterfeit.
“Persons should make themselves aware via the education of the Central Bank of what are the security features of the new polymer note,” Young said, adding “just by touching a polymer bill compared to a cotton or paper bill you will immediately be able to tell the difference”.
He said what was being circulated on social media “does not have the transparency security feature.
“At this stage there is absolutely no need for persons to be following the road of the social media …or having any cause for concern,” he said, urging people here “just be aware”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy