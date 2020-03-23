Not us! Andrew’s Memorial Hospital will not be accepting patients with coronavirus symptoms

Not us! Andrew’s Memorial Hospital will not be accepting patients with coronavirus symptomsMonday, March 23, 2020
|
Andrew’s Memorial Hospital will no longer be accepting patients with symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
These symptoms include fever, coughing, running nose, cold and shortness of breath.
It will also not be attending to persons with recent travel history (14 days), persons who have been in contact with persons with a recent travel history and persons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In a statement, the privately owned hospital said it had to implement these measures because it does not have the appropriate facilities to adequately manage COVID-19.
It said it will be referring persons who are experiencing these symptoms to government-owned hospitals.
The hospital also suspended dental, cafeteria, and US medical services with immediate effect, and adjusted the opening hours of its pharmacy to 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
In addition, each patient will only be allowed one visitor per day.
