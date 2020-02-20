Not welcomed: UK closes door to non-english speakers and unskilled workers

Not welcomed: UK closes door to non-english speakers and unskilled workersThursday, February 20, 2020
|
Britain is taking ‘full control’ of its borders. Just a week after leaving the European Union, the government announced that it will be closing its borders to unskilled workers.
The country is doing a complete overhaul of immigration laws and the move will also affect immigrants who cannot speak English.
But this might be disastrous for Britain’s economy, according to industry leaders. The closing of the borders will end an era of cheap EU labour in factories, warehouses, hotels, and restaurants.
At the same time, the United Kingdom has unveiling its Australian-style points system.
The government says the new system will, for the first time in decades, eliminate the distortion caused by EU freedom of movement.
