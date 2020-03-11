Not yet: Health Minister says no travel bans for UK and United States

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, noted that there are no immediate plans to impose a travel ban on the United States and the United Kingdom.

This comes after confirmations of two imported cases of coronavirus in Jamaica from the UK. The victims arrived in the island on March 4 and this week.

Tuftonâ€™s comment was made at a press conference on Wednesday (March 11), where he indicated that a number of factors are considered when imposing travel bans.

Primary among them is the extent to which the virus is present in a country and the second being the rate at which the virus is spreading within the country.

He, however, noted that the UK is currently being closely monitored and steps may be taken in the future in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders.

Cases of COVID-19 have currently been confirmed in 122 countries, with over 126,000 infections and over 4,000 deaths.