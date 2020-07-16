Notting Hill Carnival moves online

Notting Hill Carnival will be held online after its

road march was cancelled for the first time ever in May.

The carnival announced today (July 16) that it will stream a broadcast from August 29 to August 31 for the approximately one million people usually in attendance.

The organisers said while it’s still gutting that people will not be able to enjoy enjoy the festivities live, they will get an opportunity to enjoy the spirit of carnival in all glory.

Included in the revamped celebrations are sound systems Volcano, Arts-A-Light, Disya Jeneration, Gaz’s Rockin Blues and others. Additionally, soca and calypso artistes will be included on the bill, which will also feature steelpan bands and beautiful costumes.

Notting Hill Carnival was cancelled for the first time since its inception in 1966 as organisers moved to observe social distancing requirements amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.