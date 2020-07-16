Notting Hill Carnival moves online

Notting Hill Carnival moves onlineThursday, July 16, 2020
|
Notting Hill Carnival will be held online after its
road march was cancelled for the first time ever in May.
The carnival announced today (July 16) that it will stream a broadcast from August 29 to August 31 for the approximately one million people usually in attendance.
The organisers said while it’s still gutting that people will not be able to enjoy enjoy the festivities live, they will get an opportunity to enjoy the spirit of carnival in all glory.
Included in the revamped celebrations are sound systems Volcano, Arts-A-Light, Disya Jeneration, Gaz’s Rockin Blues and others. Additionally, soca and calypso artistes will be included on the bill, which will also feature steelpan bands and beautiful costumes.
Notting Hill Carnival was cancelled for the first time since its inception in 1966 as organisers moved to observe social distancing requirements amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy