Novak Djokovic serves another ace: Pledges €1M to help COVID-19 fight in his native Serbia

Novak Djokovic serves another ace: Pledges €1M to help COVID-19 fight in his native SerbiaMonday, March 30, 2020
|
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic pledged one million euros ($1.10 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia on Friday. He joins a list of other athletes in the fight against coronavirus.
The virus, which emerged in China late last year, has brought sporting events around the world to a halt and killed more than 24,000 people.
Rafa Nadal had called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros ($12.13 million) to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss Francs ($1.04 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.
“I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus,” Djokovic told Serbian media over a video conference from Marbella, Spain.
“Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day. My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need. “Our donation is one million euros for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment.”
Serbia has reported 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.
