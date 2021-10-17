Now 13-year-old missing in St Thomas too

AS residents of Bath, St Thomas, basked in the fact that nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia has been found alive after being kidnapped on Thursday, they were again plunged into dismay after learning of the disappearance of another girl, 13-year-old Winshay Barrett, yesterday.

Now, another police-led search is underway following reports that the girl, also of Bath, St Thomas, has gone missing.

When the news broke, Winshay's mother collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Reports are that sometime after 5:00 yesterday afternoon, whilst Prussia was being treated at Princess Margaret Hospital, Winshay accompanied her older sister to the back of their yard to feed pigs. Her sister, who was catching water at a pipe, realised moments later that Winshay was nowhere to be found.

Commanding officer for the St Thomas Police Division, Superintendent Allison Byfield confirmed Winshay's disappearance. Even after 8:00 pm last evening, Deputy Senior Superintendent of Police Oneil Thompson said police personnel were searching for Winshay.

— Romardo Lyons