Now Bryan rests in eternal peace

Late Jamaica Observer Photo Editor Bryan Cummings was finally laid to rest on Monday in the colombarium at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St Andrew.

The rite of inurnment, held on the 58th anniversary of his birth, was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed shortly after Cummings passed on March 6, 2020 after a long illness.

Yesterday, after the ceremony one of his sisters, Jacqueline, posted on Twitter, “Laid you to final rest on your birthday, Bro. Rest in eternal peace.”

Cummings, who joined the Observer in December 1994, was known mostly for his coverage of sports, particularly track and field, and provided images from many Olympic Games and World Championships over the years he worked with the newspaper.

In July 2012, Cummings and co-authors Hubert Lawrence and Michael Grant launched the book, The Power and The Glory, the world's first comprehensive illustrated history of Jamaican athletics.

The book contains pictures and speeches from as far back as 1928.

Among the many individuals who had paid tribute to him on his passing were Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Sport Minster Olivia “Babsy” Grange, and sprint legend Usain Bolt, whose career Cummings covered comprehensively.

“Sincere condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of one of Jamaica's best and most decorated photojournalists Bryan Cummings. He captured some of the most memorable moments in Jamaica's development for more than 25 years. His work will serve as a legacy for generations,” Prime Minister Holness had posted on Twitter.

Grange, in her tribute, described Cummings as “a truly outstanding photographer”.

“Bryan was blessed with that eye that all great photographers possess. His enduring legacy will be his work in sport where, through his photographs, he told the story of a glorious period in Jamaica sport, particularly track and field.

“He was a well-respected photographer and editor, a kind and personable man, and I want us to hold up his family and friends in our prayers at this time,” the minister stated.

Bolt posted on Twitter: “RIP #BRYANCUMMINGS sincere condolence to your family.”

Cummings, who was born in Guyana, lived in Jamaica for most of his life. He attended Munro College, which he represented in track and field.

Before joining the Observer he worked at the Jamaica Information Service.