Now it's attorney-at-law Setal from Seivwright Gardens

After supporting his dream and footing the bill for five years, Kemar Setal's father now refers to him as “mi lawyer son.”

The 24-year-old Setal of Seivwright Gardens, also known as Cockburn Pen in St Andrew, was called to the Bar on Thursday, December 16.

“This Christmas will be my first as Kemar Setal, attorney-at-law. Saying that, I still cannot believe. I think this is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ask for,” Setal told the Jamaica Observer after the Bar calling.

“Now that the Bar calling is over, I feel somewhat relaxed. I don't know if it has sunken in as yet that I am an attorney-at-law, but I'm truly grateful to God for allowing this privilege. The countless teary and stressful nights while studying have paid off. To God be the glory,” he said while smiling.

Setal studied law for three years at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, and then for two years at Norman Manley Law School. His parents sacrificed $1.3 million each year for his tuition.

Setal added that becoming a lawyer really, “Isn't about me but the fact that my maternal grandfather has lived to finally see me become a lawyer.”

Quite frequently, his grandfather would interrogate him: “Yuh nuh turn lawyer yet?”

“And I was just tired of saying 'soon'. Saying that I am elated is an understatement. I'm unable to express how I'm really feeling because to date, it's so surreal,” he said.

In July, Setal's story of triumph was first shared by the Sunday Observer, after he had just learned that he made the Norman Manley Law School pass list.

Now today, his prayers answered, he is now officially an attorney-at-law, as he was admitted to the Jamaican Bar and is now able to practise in Jamaica's courts.

Setal described the preparation process for the Bar calling as “very hectic.”

He had to draft documents to be submitted to the General Legal Council as his application for his Qualifying Certificate and Certificate of Qualification for Enrolment. He also had to get Voluntary Declarants to attest to his character.

“That was just the first stage. Next, I had to file my application and supporting documents in the Supreme Court. I had so many issues preparing these documents. After all, the documents were properly done and filed in time,” he recalled.

And then two days prior to the Bar calling, it felt as if what was so near, was suddenly so far away. Setal was informed that the attorney who had planned to call him to the Bar would not be available on the day.

“I started to panic. I paced the floor and started laughing with myself. I then said, 'God, you have brought me this far and I know you will see me through.' I started to get calm. About an hour later, I received a message that the attorney will actually be available on the day on my calling. Again, God I tell you!” he said relieved.

The attorney was Jeremy Taylor, QC, whom Setal met when he went to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a career day trip in grade nine.

“The trip was for all the students who aspired to become attorneys-at-law. I was greatly inspired by Mr Taylor and Ms Paula Llewellyn, and it was at that point I knew that it is law that I must pursue. I got excellent advice from them, which lived with me throughout my journey. I am grateful for the impact they have had on my life. Having Mr Taylor call me to the Bar was an honour. Having the person who inspired me to become a lawyer presenting me to the court to be enrolled was a great feeling,” he told the Sunday Observer.

In 2016, Setal was granted a full scholarship to St George's University in Grenada to study medicine. But that wasn't his passion. He turned down the offer and decided to study law at UWI, Mona.

Now that that five years of study have paid off and he's now able to suit up and start practising, Setal told the Sunday Observer that one of his goals is to ensure that people who feel as if they are without a voice know that he is here to advocate on their behalf.

“Too many times we see people not knowing their rights and being abused by our law enforcers. I was almost a victim of such abuse but because I know my constitutional rights, I was able to conduct myself in the right manner, which eventually resulted in me being disrespected by the police officer.

“I'm just excited to be part of this noble profession and I will be adhering to the oath I took. I look forward to maintaining the dignity of the profession. In the future, I want to establish my firm and, not to be famous, but impactful on people's life,” he said.

He said his parents were overwhelmed with joy.

“My father is not a man of emotions but I'm sure he's proud, as he has been talking to his friends about his 'lawyer son.' My two siblings are just so happy for my accomplishments and I'm so grateful to them. My relatives! They have been so supportive of me and they ensure that I feel the love. Two of my aunts were on the phone crying tears of joy. My aunt, Marcia, said when she heard my name being called, the tears flew.

“She said 'mi bawl!' I just have to love my family for the support throughout my journey. My friends also have been so supportive of me and I could not do it without them. My dear friend from law school, Rasheal Grant, who was called to the Bar too, has played a vital role throughout the journey. I'm grateful for and proud of her too as it was not an easy journey, but God!”