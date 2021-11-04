Now Julian wants more

Another legislator has called for an increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to allow the country's 63 Members of Parliament (MPs) to provide greater assistance to constituencies.

The latest plea to the Government has come from MP for St Andrew South Eastern Julian Robinson in his state of the constituency presentation to the House of Representatives yesterday. He said the Government should develop an equitable mechanism to allow MPs to access funding for infrastructure works in their constituencies.

“There is an urgent need to address the state of roadways, verges and gullies, not just in my constituency but in many others. Some are far worse than others. We cannot wait for a natural disaster wrought by the looming threat of climate change, where lives are endangered, before we act in the best interest of those we swear to serve. I am calling for a specific allocation to be made available to all MPs to allow us to address specific needs in our constituencies,” Robinson proposed.

He said the National Works Agency (NWA) should be the implementing agency to give oversight and accountability to ensure proper execution of the work.

Robinson's appeal comes just over four weeks after Government MP Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn called for a review of the now $22-million allocation to allow MPs to better serve constituents.

In her state of the nation presentation on October 5, Cuthbert-Flynn, who represents St Andrew West Rural, said the allocation should be increased so that MPs could provide more assistance with housing projects.

Stating that one of her greatest challenges is housing assistance, Cuthbert-Flynn said she receives more than 1,500 requests a year but the allocation can only assist about 200 people.

“I'm asking for a review of the allocation and for the consideration of affordable housing solutions to be established in West Rural St Andrew,” she said.

She also dismissing what she said were attempts to peg the CDF as a bribery pool by politicians to snare voters.

“The CDF is not a slush fund as some journalists purport from time to time. We are making a difference. We are serving our constituents,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.

Yesterday, Robinson pointed out that while some colleague parliamentarians can boast of significant sums of monies being expended on projects in their constituencies, others could not.

“In 2016, arising from the public outrage at the vast amount of money spent on bushing, the prime minister implemented a programme where the sum of $15 million is allocated to each MP in December to undertake road patching, disaster mitigation, and beautification works. Outside of the CDF, that is the only programme an MP can definitively depend on to do small scale road and gully repairs. Of course, MPs can lobby and make representation to the NWA and/or the portfolio minister responsible for works,” he stated.

In 2008 when the CDF was established, the allocation per MP was $40 million per annum, but it was reduced a year later to $20 million, and then further slashed to $15 million in 2010. In 2016 the allocation was readjusted to $20 million. Last year it was revised to $22 million per parliamentarian to allow them to make COVID-19-related interventions.

The budget for the CDF this fiscal year is $1.34 billion, to cover administrative and other operating expenses of the CDF Unit and grants to the 63 MPs for the implementation of social programmes in their constituencies.