NROCC rapped for 'dangerous' roundabout

ST ANN'S BAY, St Ann — Members of the St Ann Municipal Corporation are calling on the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) to take another look at what is being described as a poorly designed roundabout that is wreaking havoc in the Mammee Bay area of the parish. There were warnings, during Thursday's monthly meeting, that NROCC would be blamed for any future traffic fatalities at the location.

Councillor for the Lime Hall Division Genevor Gordon-Bailey (JLP), in which the Mammee Bay community falls, said she has attended several meetings where citizens have expressed concern about the hazards of using the junction.

“I ask that we move quickly as a municipality to get some action from NROCC because I have gone to many community meetings… and people are asking that we do something about it because it is very dangerous,” she said. “I believe NROCC is not taking this as an urgent matter. We as the council are coming under fire because everything that happens they say we are not doing anything, [but] we have been trying.”

Councillor for the Ocho Rios Division Michael Belnavis (JLP) agreed that urgent action is needed.

“It is a dire situation because things are happening frequently and we have been trying to get NROCC so they can correct the disaster and still nothing,” he said, adding that his concern stems from having witnessed an accident at the location.

“I'm of the opinion that NROCC is dragging their feet. They need to move quickly because any death beyond this point will be on their hands. As far as I'm concerned the design that is there now is faulty and it is not in the interest of the people who traverse that area, particularly the people of St Ann,” chided Belnavis.

Councillor of the Calderwood Division Paul Macfarlane (PNP) stressed the importance of ensuring that NROCC is kept abreast of accidents at the location.

“We have been languishing with this thing for too long and this is affecting our citizens because it is very dangerous,” he said.

The municipal corporation's Chief Executive Officer Rovel Morris told the meeting that multiple letters have been written to NROCC over the past few months urging the company to visit the site and see how best the problems can be rectified. But nothing has happened to date.

“I sent an email, up to [Thursday] morning, to NROCC again reminding them of the situation here and the representative again said a response is forthcoming,” said the CEO.

A disgruntled councillor for the Beecher Town Division Ian Bell (PNP) suggested that the council invite NROCC to a meeting, since all letters and emails to them appeared to have been overlooked.

“I have seen many accidents there and it can't continue. I want this council to set a meeting and invite NROCC because they don't seem to understand the urgency. I want them to tell the people of St Ann and Jamaica what they intend to do with that roundabout,” said Bell.

“Many lives have been lost and millions of dollars in damage created and we have a responsibility to the people to keep them safe,” he added.