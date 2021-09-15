NSWMA dreaming of 100 garbage trucks but will gladly accept 50

EVEN if there is a budgetary allocation for garbage trucks at this time, it is not likely to be sufficient to meet the billions of dollars required for the 100 trucks the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is seeking, says NSWMA Executive Director Audley Gordon.

But, anything now would help to improve the service, Gordon said at a press briefing hosted by the authority at its head office on Half-Way-Tree Road in Kingston on Friday.

He said that two yeas ago, Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke had announced in his budget presentation that approval had already been given for the importation of the 100 garbage trucks. However, that plan became a victim of the novel coronavirus pandemic which forced the Government to postpone several programmes planned for 2020/21.

“COVID hit and, understandably, it was deferred. But what was not deferred was the need for the 100 trucks,” he noted.

“In fact, we have a greater need now than when that was announced. So, we are behind the eight ball, and each day we juggle the few trucks that we have, coupled with the support of some supplementary units, most of which are aged. We need more trucks in the system and we need more reliable trucks,” he pointed out.

Chairman of the NSWMA board, Dennis Chung and Gordon reeled off a list of complaints about how the lack of vehicles had severely limited the NSWMA's ability to meet the challenges of waste management across the island.

But Gordon drew hope from the tabling of the supplementary estimates, and specifically because they were asked last week by Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie to furnish the numbers [cost] for some 50 new trucks.

“I am hoping that we can get all 50 trucks, because if we even get all 50 everything will add up and it will help — but we will still have some scheduling problems,” Gordon, a former councillor in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), said.

He admitted there is need to remove garbage in a more “timely manner” than currently holds and noted that the garbage collection service had to be suspended for two days during the recent deluge from Tropical Storm Grace and that, due to this mobility problem, the authority had fallen further behind targets.

“Nonetheless, we are doubling our efforts to meet the challenge and now we have been working three shifts some days. This is causing further deterioration of the trucks but we are still at the wicket, and I can assure you that we are doing our best,” he added.

The NSWMA handles solid waste collection and disposal across all 14 parishes but Gordon says the most troublesome area, in terms of cooperation, is that covered by regional office Metropolitan Parks and Markets (MPM) which has responsibility for Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.

The other regional offices are: Western Parks and Markets (WPM) for Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny; North Eastern Parks and Markets (NEPM) for St Ann, St Mary and Portland; and Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) for Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.