NSWMA gets big boost for 'Drum a Di Gate' campaign

THE push by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to get Jamaicans to dispose their garbage in containers received a boost yesterday with the signing of an agreement for just more than $1.5 million that will see thousands of garbage drums being placed in communities across the island.

Hardware and Lumber (H&L) yesterday signed the agreement with the NSWMA that will see the company providing 200 drums each month for the next 12 months to the waste management agency.

The drums will assist NSWMA in expanding its 'Drum a Di Gate' initiative launched last November in Manchester.

Drum A Di Gate is being rolled out to effect a cultural shift in the management of waste to include all levels of society.

“We are extremely grateful for this partnership and thank H&L for partnering with us,” said Audley Gordon, executive director of the NSWMA.

“We will roll out Drum A Di Gate in Kingston and St Andrew initially in Jones Town, Fletcher's Land and Denham Town. These drums will not only help residents to properly secure their garbage but enhance the aesthetics of these communities and allow our sanitation workers to move quickly through these communities — not stopping to shovel and rake loose garbage,” added Gordon.

According to Gordon, the drums are also expected to lead to a reduction in mosquito-breeding sites and contamination by rodents, thereby decreasing the spread of diseases and create an atmosphere of respect for the service the NSWMA and its workers offer.

Gordon has repeatedly urged Jamaicans to properly containerise their solid waste as part of their responsibility.

He has argued that the containerisation of garbage will not only alleviate the problem of garbage in waterways and the nuisance of odour and flies caused by unpackaged garbage, but it will also greatly reduce the time the NSWMA spends gathering garbage that is not properly containerised.

“We are literally on our knees asking for cooperation in that regard. Please put your garbage in proper containers. Package it properly so that we can just come and take it up and move, so we can get to the next gate, to the next community, to the next district.

“For example, if you have properly containerised garbage at each gate in a district, we would not spend more than a minute. We would just take it up and move, he argued Gordon.