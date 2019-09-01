NSWMA truck drivers get wage increase

The National Solid Waste Management

Authority (NSWMA) and the University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU) have

signed a Heads of Agreement giving truck drivers wage increases over a

four-year period.

“I believe that this is a good way forward. Let this signing be a signal, not to the end of anything, but to the continuing of a fight to get better living conditions, better working conditions and establishment of benefits for the people who carry the frontline of our operations,” said NSWMA executive director Audley Gordon.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony that was held on Wednesday, August 28, at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.

The agreement covers the period April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2021 and deals with wages and allowances.

There was also a commitment to work towards making the drivers, sanitation workers and Enforcement Officers a part of the Public Sector Establishment.

For his part, president of the UAWU, Senator Lambert Brown, said that the union is “appreciative of the fact that we could find common ground”.