Nursery in St Thomas to be named after Miss World

A new nursery is to be built at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation site in Morant Bay, St Thomas and named in honour of Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh.

Culture minister Olivia Grange made the announcement during a tour of the parish by the new Miss World Sunday (Dec 22).

“It is my pleasure to announce… that this facility will have a new nursery. We will build out a new nursery and it will be the Toni-Ann Singh nursery. We will make a more detailed announcement, but I just want to say to you that it will be done,” she said.

Singh toured her home parish as part of the lineup of activities to celebrate her Miss World 2019 crowning. She is scheduled to leave the island today (Mon, Dec 22) after calling on the Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and receiving a special presentation from Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Singh chose the Women’s Centre in St Thomas for her ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ project upon entering the Miss World competition and has been working with the ministry to improve the facilities. Singh is seeking to raise $12million to develop the facilities and help adolescent mothers to complete their education. The Centre helps adolescent mothers to continue their education while providing them with the tools for parenthood.

A road in St Thomas is also to be named in honour of Toni-Ann Singh.