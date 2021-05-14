Nurses get sweet treat

NURSES across the island started International Nurses' Day off on a sweet note on Wednesday, with fresh-baked donuts gifted to them by Honey Bun.

It was the second-consecutive year of the baking company's 'Donuts for Nurses' initiative which sees local nurses getting some sweet treats on their special day for all the hard work they do to keep Jamaicans healthy.

The Honey Bun team's first visit on Wednesday was to a group of senior members of the Nurses' Association of Jamaica (NAJ), who were at Mary Seacole House, at Arnold Road in St Andrew, celebrating the day.

“The NAJ is extremely grateful to Honey Bun. We had our function this morning and after our meal it put the icing on the cake; we enjoyed our dessert. And were able to extend and share it with our secretariat. The nurses are really grateful and looking forward to the coming weeks,” said president of the NAJ Patsy Edwards-Henry.

Michelle Chong, CEO of Honey Bun, said of the initiative, “As our nurses continue to work tirelessly on the front lines during this COVID-19 crisis… we are proud to support them. We want to congratulate, recognise and encourage you each day. But, mostly, we want to thank you.”

This 'thank you' will go well beyond the day. As was done last year, for the next six weeks, Honey Bun will deliver donuts to hospitals and select health centres across the island — to create some extra joy for nurses.

At each stop on Wednesday, the Honey Bun team was met by very appreciative and excited nurses. Stops were made at the Bustamante Hospital for Children and the Kingston Public Hospital in the Corporate Area, and in St Catherine, the Spanish Town Hospital and the St Jago Health Centre.