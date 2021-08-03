Nutramix continues push for more goats

Nutramix continues push for more goatsTuesday, August 03, 2021
WITH less than 30 per cent of the 3.3 million kilogrammes of sheep and goat meat consumed annually being local, Newport Mills Limited, manufacturers of Nutramix animal feeds, in partnership with Gold Mine Boers International, will host the first G.O.A.T. seminar on Wednesday August 4, on the grounds of Denbigh.
The seminar comes on the heels of the brands' investment in the diversification of the small ruminant industry through the importation of animal genetics (goat semen) and will be led by Samuel Golding, owner and operator of Gold Mine Boers International and Dr Gabrielle Young, livestock support manager at Nutramix.
“To improve and further develop the small ruminant industry in Jamaica, it is important that we invest in the education of our farmers. Seminars like these are how Nutramix hopes to make a difference within the industry for today and generations to come,” said Young.
Topics to be discussed include how to start a small ruminant farm, investing in the small ruminant industry, feed management for small ruminants, genetic improvement, breeding and selection of goats and sheep, as well as a practical session.
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green, who believes there is massive opportunity for growth within the small ruminant industry, will be among the participants.
“The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is placing a renewed focus on our small ruminant sector to drive production growth so that we can meet the tremendous demand. This requires partnership, and I commend the Nutramix team as they take a leading role in the infusion of technology on this drive. This is critical to drive economic recovery and make our country food-secure,” said Green.
The G.O.A.T. seminar is the latest effort in the Newport Mills Limited animal genetics programme, which began working at finding better ways to impact the rearing of livestock in Jamaica and supporting sustainable livestock farming.
The seminar will be streamed at www.the-big-feed.com/goatseminar and on the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages beginning at 1 pm.
