Nutrition policy to be completed in 2019/20 academic year — Samuda

This is in keeping with the ban implemented in January 2019, which restricts the circulation of certain types of sugary drinks in schools and public health institutions.

At the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s annual Back-to-School Press Conference on Thursday (August 29), Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said the Ministry has started working with concessionaires to ensure that students are properly fed during the five days of school.

“In the area of nutrition and school-feeding, our Nutrition Policy will reinforce the push to restrict the availability of non-sugary drinks in schools. We support the drive by the Ministry of Health and we’re sincerely making an effort to support that Policy for the betterment of the health of our children,” Minister Samuda said.

“The inclusion of local products in the feeding programme, as well as the reintroduction of the Breakfast Programme, is currently being finalised for implementation within this school year,” he added.

Mr. Samuda also stated that Nutrition Products will be producing juices for selected schools and will increase its number of deliveries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuda said most schools have embraced water consumption as a primary liquid for hydration, and that manufacturers have made adjustments in terms of revisiting their formula… so that it does not have the high sugar content.

The Policy is to be submitted to Cabinet for review and approval.