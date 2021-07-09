NWA not responsible for relocation of persons impacted by south coast highway

The National Works Agency (NWA) says business operators affected by the projected path of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) will be compensated, but they are responsible for the relocation of their businesses.

The NWA's response follows concerns raised by business operators from Wicky Wacky Plaza in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, about relocating from a the section of the plaza which is to be demolished to create space for the highway.

The business operators said NWA should indicate when the plaza will be demolished and the State-agency should suggest another location to continue their businesses.

On Wednesday, communications manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, told the Jamaica Observer that the demolition of the plaza will take place as soon as the agency has completed all precursor items to facilitate the process.

“As soon as all the legal formalities are done and a deposit made on the property, we expect the affected persons to relocate,” said Shaw in an e-mailed response to questions from the Observer.

“All affected property owners will be compensated for their land,” added Shaw who was responding to complaints from the owner of the plaza and some of the tenants.

On Monday, the owner of the plaza, Gary Wallace, told the Observer that the development of the highway will affect the livelihood of the business operators who pay rent to utilise his premises.

He was supported by Elaine Goodson, 53, who has been selling soup on the corridor of the plaza for almost 12 years and is known to many as “Soupy”.

Acccording to Goodson, she is searching for another location as her business is her “bread and butter”.

“It's development, yes, but a whole heap a people a lose dem livelihood, trust me. If dem could find somewhere for people to do dem ting it wouldn't so bad. When this knock down dem nuh mus' find nowhere else to go,” said Goodson.

Last year ground was broken for SCHIP in November at a cost of US$384 million. Additional engineering and consultancy project management services is now costing the Government over US$133.9 million more than budgeted to complete.

The two-part SCHIP involves the rehabilitation of 110 kilometres of roadway, with the National Road Operating and Constructing Company overseeing the segment from May Pen to Williamsfield, while the National Works Agency has oversight for the works from Harbour View to Port Antonio, Portland, and from Morant Bay to Cedar Valley in St Thomas.