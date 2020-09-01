NWA on high alert for Tropical Storm Nana

With Jamaica

expects to get lots of rain this week, the National Works Agency (NWA) is on

high alert to respond to any issue that might develop.

Stephen Shaw, the Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, said that the agency is currently cleaning some critical drains, some of which had been impacted by heavy rains a week ago. These include drains along Marcus Garvey Drive and Chesterfield Drive in St Andrew. Desilting work is also underway at Chalky River in St Andrew, where the bridge linking the parish to St Thomas was threatened by silt.

Work is also underway in Papine and Bull Bay in St Andrew, as well as parts of Westmoreland that were impacted by the recent heavy rains.

More rain is expected over the next few days from Tropical Storm Nana that has developed South of Jamaica.