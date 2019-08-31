NWA working to ease traffic woes across Corporate Area

The National Works Agency (NWA) has ramped up a number of activities in the Corporate Area and St. Catherine for the start of the new school year, next Monday.

The agency says it is focusing on ensuring that critical corridors are available to its customers.

Communication and Customer Services Manager, at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says the activities include the laying of the first layer of asphalt on all the corridors and the installation of traffic signals at critical locations.

Works will continue along Constant Spring Road, Hagley Park Road, Barbican Road, Camp Road and Port Henderson Road.

Constant Spring Road from Manor Park to West Kings House Road will be opened to the motoring public. This will accommodate four lanes of traffic.

Traffic will also be allowed along the entire stretch of Hagley Park Road. The Three Miles area will again be open to vehicular traffic.

The two bridges constructed as part of the overall works will be put into service.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Marcus Garvey Drive and Portmore Toll Road to Half Way Tree will use the upper level bridge, while those along Spanish Town Road, heading to or from downtown Kingston will use the lower bridge.

Additionally, Shaw says that 12 points across Kingston and St. Catherine will be controlled by traffic signals. These include: Cassava Piece Road, Mannings Hill Road and Hillman Road, along Constant Spring Road; and Keesing Avenue, Omara Road and Three Miles in the Hagley Park Road area

The NWA also intends to have traffic signals in operation at Germaine Road, Pepperwood and the Naggo Head/Newlands intersection in Portmore, St. Catherine, as well as at Acadia Drive in Barbican, St. Andrew.

Temporary lane markings are also being done, as the NWA seeks to reduce conflicting movements and inappropriate use of the newly laid corridors.