NWA wrapping up $29 million roadwork in Port Royal

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is now completing rehabilitation works that it started in early January in Port Royal, and roads leading into Port Royal.

The infrastructural works is valued at approximately $29 million.

The works include drainage improvement, road repair and bushing activities.

Stephen Shaw, NWA communication manager, listed a number of locations that have received attention as part of the works to include the replacement of defective drain gratings along Canon, Cagway and Broad Streets, as well as Port Royal Road in the vicinity of the Norman Manley International Airport.

A fifth grating is to be replaced over a critical drain at New Street, he said.

Port Royal continues to receive infrastructural development following the arrival of the Marella Discovery II , a cruise ship at the townshipâ€™s newly constructed floating pier on Monday.