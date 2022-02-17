NWC a menace to the society, says Lucea mayor

LUCEA, Hanover — Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels has blasted the National Water Commission (NWC), describing the State-owned entity as “a menace to the society”.

Samuels was leading the charge as members of the Hanover Municipal Corporation chided the NWC for what they claimed was its failure to have leaking pipes repaired and in one case, failure to provide water to one community for the past 25 years.

According to Samuels, leaking NWC pipes are underneath the main road in the town of Lucea causing damage to the road surface and in some cases, when repairs are done by the water commission, the road surface is poorly covered with marl.

Also of concern to the mayor, and other councillors, was the slow response of the NWC to calls to have work done on pipelines before major rehabilitation work is carried out on roads in some sections of the parish.

“What the councillors have done is to give up all their allocation. We don't clean any drains for six months just to get the monies to do rehabilitation work on the different roads within our divisions that were well in need of repairs.

“We made the sacrifice and got the cussing from people and this is what is happening to us now. The contractors are there, the road will soon complete and NWC is going to come and dig up that road,” charged Samuels, in reference to work being carried out on a roadway in Pell River.

The Hanover councillors also took the NWC to task as they pointed to the lack of water supply in the Kingsvale area of the parish despite a steel tank erected by the company some 25 years ago.

Water was expected to be pumped from the Logwood Treatment Plant for approximately 18 kilometres to the tank located in Ginger Hill, Kingsvale.

But residents of Kingsvale say the community had water in the pipes intermittently for six months after the construction of the tank before the pipes went dry.

Since then, the community has been depending on trucked water from some 10 trucks which make several trips each day.

Last weekend one resident of Ginger Hill, who gave his name as Bucky, said he worked on the construction of the water tank which remains in a good condition.

According to Bucky, two decades ago, he would pay approximately $600 per month for water bills. However, it is now costing him approximately $15,000 per month for trucked water to fill a 650-gallon tank.

“It is very expensive. We have shower and can't go under the shower. Some people haffi go river to get water. Dem go river go wash dem clothes and other things. So, we have been fully neglected,” charged Bucky.

In the meantime, Vanessa, a resident of Church Lane in Kingsvale, told the Observer that with a family of six, including two-year-old twins, it is costing her more than $18,000 each month to fill her drums and a tank with trucked water.

“Them really need fi do something to the tank so that it can serve water to the community. Look how close I am living to it for years and it has no benefit towards me. It makes no sense,” argued Vanessa.

Councillor for the Riverside Division Darren Barnes (People's National Party) said the area is a farming community that also provides workers for the tourism sector.

He argued that while nothing is wrong with the steel tank, the NWC has claimed that a damaged pump and insufficient supply of water to fill the gravity feed tank has hampered its effort to supply the area with the domestic supply.

Barnes said while he receives an allocation through the Hanover Municipal Corporation for the trucking of water this is not enough.

“Over the past 25 years, we have been suffering without potable water within the community… It is really hard to go on the road at times and hear people cry for water. They are paying bills to NWC and not getting any potable water. That's a real shame on NWC,” declared Barnes.

“We understand that most of the water [from the Logwood Treatment Plant] is going back into the tourism industry [in Negril] and the people on the hillside are suffering. And yet they are paying their bills. I don't know what they are paying for, whether it is for the meter or whatever but they are paying their bills. These are the same people who work in the tourism industry. So, it is not easy. It is really hard on them and I am pleading and begging for some hope for the residents,” added Barnes.

The water woe facing the residents of Kingsvale was brought to the attention of minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister Homer Davis who on a familiarisation visit to Hanover on Tuesday.

Davis, who has been mandated to coordinate special projects and major developments in western Jamaica, told residents that they should write to the Office of Utility Responsibility (OUR) and outline their problems.

He argued that if the area has metered customers, the NWC has a responsibility to truck water to the affected customers who are not getting the domestic supply.