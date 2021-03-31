NWC customer census mapping project continues in Westmoreland

NWC customer census mapping project continues in WestmorelandWednesday, March 31, 2021
THE National Water Commission (NWC) says its customer census mapping project will continue this week in the parish of Westmoreland.
The project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices so that the NWC can use this digital information in its continuous service improvement efforts. The project, said the NWC, will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service.
Project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 am and 7:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.
For this week, team will be in Broughton, New Hope, Old Hope, and Delveland
The NWC has asked that the public cooperate fully with its field representatives on the project, saying that all of its project representatives will be properly identified.
The customer census mapping project is expected to continue in Westmoreland as it moves across the entire island. Customer census mapping has already been completed in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann, Trelawny, St James and Hanover.
