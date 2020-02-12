NWC delivers water to Trelawny residents following protests

The National Water Commission (NWC) delivered water to residents of Jackson Town in Trelawny on Tuesday after they staged protests.

The NWC said three trucks were sent to the community.

Jackson Town and surrounding areas have been without water for approximately four weeks because the NWC station that provides piped water has been without a pump.

According to the NWC, during the period, trucks have been provided to carry the commodity to the affected areas, but Jackson Town was being bypassed. The entity said that trucks will carry water to Jackson Town for the next three days.

In the meantime, according to the NWC, the problem at theÂ station should be fixed by February 21 as a new pump is expected by Friday.