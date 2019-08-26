NWC improving water supply in Norwood, St. James

The National Water Commission (NWC) will be undertaking extensive pipe replacements and leak repairs in Norwood, St. James.

Deputy Chairman, Steven Fong-Yee, says this forms part of the NWC’s Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project, now underway.

He was addressing the commissioning ceremony for Section H of the project, on the weekend. The segment was commissioned into service by National Security Minister and Member of Parliament for North Western St. James Dr. Horace Chang.

Mr. Fong-Yee said pipe replacements and leaks repairs to be completed under the project’s first phase, will extend coverage to residents in Norwood Gardens.

Additionally, he said a 50,000 gallon tank, which has already been constructed in the area, will aid in supplying water to the community after the project’s completion.

“I reaffirm the commitment of the management and staff to [ensuring] the successful completion of this project,” Fong-Yee stated.

Dr. Chang committed to assisting the NWC in securing additional funding in order to fast-track the project’s completion.