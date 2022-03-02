NWC rejects claim it is a 'menace to the society'

The National Water Commission (NWC) has rubbished the allegation by mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels that it is a “menace to the society”.

During a recent meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Samuels led the charge as councillors chided the NWC for what they claimed was its failure to have leaking pipes repaired and, in one case, failure to provide water to a community for the past 25 years.

Samuels also charged that leaking NWC pipes underneath the main road in the town of Lucea were causing damage to the road surface and, in some cases, when repairs were done by the water commission, the road surface was not restored to a proper condition.

But in a response to the Jamaica Observer, the NWC pointed out that as the country's premier provider of potable water and sewerage services to some 520,000 customers, there is no way it could be labelled a menace to the society.

“It must be acknowledged that from its inception the NWC was under capitalised to provide water supply to all citizens in a comprehensive and sustainable manner. Therefore, it is not uncommon for the entity to be resolving several challenges simultaneously. Our staff is committed to resolving all matters that disrupt service to our customers and this is done daily and weekly depending on the circumstances of the situation,” said the company.

It added: “The NWC is well aware, and fully committed to, its mandate of providing utility type water supply service to, at minimum, 85 per cent of the Jamaican population as directed by the Water Sector Policy 2019. However, in doing so, the beneficiaries must behave responsibly and pay for the commodity to support the long-term sustainability and reliability of the water supply service”.

According to the NWC, too often capital is invested to provide potable water systems to communities but shortly after the residents of these communities abuse and misuse the system.

“To compound the problem there is a high level of delinquency. Despite this, the expectation from these communities is to have a consistent flow of potable water through the taps in their homes.This expectation is unrealistic as very shortly thereafter these systems will not function optimally and will eventually under perform when compared to their original capabilities. The NWC has been very candid with regard to the high level of delinquency among our customers. This level of chronic delinquency has a multiplier or ripple effect on several other aspects of the NWC business including the operation and maintenance of our infrastructure,” the company said in its release.

The NWC said multiple strategies are in train to target customers who refuse to pay their bill and the consequences that will flow for non-payment will soon be placed in the public domain.

It charged that the chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation is well aware that the NWC has prioritised any leak that has been identified in the town of Lucea and has acted with alacrity to carry out such repairs.

“Additionally, we have a well-established arrangement with the National Works Agency (NWA) for the permanent reinstatement of road surfaces that are disturbed in the excavation process to effect any repairs. Without being granular with the specifics of the particular leak repairs that have been undertaken in the town, it is sufficient to say that the mayor is aware of these activities.

“We reject as baseless, the claim that leaks from NWC pipes have caused damage to the roads in Lucea as presently, there is no evidence to substantiate that claim, nor is there any evidence that any improper temporary reinstatement in the town is causing damage to the road surface,” said the NWC, though a leaking pipe under the road surface at the intersection of Hanover and Church Streets was repaired after more than one month with the road surface eroded.

Responding to the complaints from the Hanover councillors that it has not supplied water to Ginger Hill/Kingsvale area of the parish for the past 25 years, the NWC noted that capital works were undertaken some time ago, which included the erection of a storage tank at Ginger Hill as part of capital improvement works to serve the community.

But it argued that more work must be done to realise the improved service that is desired.

“The NWC, being a regular attendee at the Lucea Municipal Corporation Road and Works Committee meetings, has been made aware of the various communities within the parish experiencing water challenges.

“The Ginger Hill/Kingsvale area...is among these communities. Consequently, the NWC prioritised its intervention to address the concerns of the corporation and so it set about undertaking remedial work with the objective of having water supplied to the tank at Ginger Hill (Kingsvale) which is served by the Pelle River Pump. Occasional positive results were realised, wherein water had reached sections of Ginger Hill and the Ginger Hill Tank. While the objective was not fully achieved in a sustained way, we were constantly in dialogue with the relevant stakeholders on the works performed and the results that were gained throughout the period,” declared the NWC.

The company underscored that the supply of water to elevated areas in Hanover has its own vulnerabilities and any changes to the characteristics of the system can have negative consequences on the system's ability to deliver water to all who are intended to be served.

The NWC pointed to several measures which it is implementing in Hanover to improve the water supply to residents and said it looks forward to continuing the dialogue with the municipal corporation in a meaningful and collaborative way.