NY-based Jamaica Progressive League no longer just an affiliate of the PNP

NEW YORK, USA — The Jamaica Progressive League (JPL), one of the oldest of the activist Jamaican organisations in the United States, is throwing off its mantle as an affiliate of the People's National Party (PNP) to embrace the wider Caribbean Diaspora.

Long-reigning JPL President Sadie Campbell said the organisation, now celebrating its 85th anniversary, would embark on a five-year plan that would usher in a new phase of development offering hope not only to Jamaicans, but to nationals from the wider Caribbean community across the US.

Details of the plan, which contains five components, were unveiled by Campbell at a well-attended luncheon marking the 85th anniversary milestone of the organisation in The Bronx last week.

The JPL has been a key support organisation for the PNP, raising millions of dollars for party funding over the many years of its existence, dating back to party founder Norman Manley, and rallying to the cause when their island home has been affected by natural disasters.

It was not immediately clear whether the JPL would continue to maintain its status under Mark Golding's PNP, but the move to embrace the Caribbean Diaspora has been anticipated for sometime now.

The five-year plan, Campbell said, was part of the league's Hopeful Village project which seeks to improve access to better education, physical and mental health care, economic opportunities, political and legal issues, as well as communication for Caribbean migrants.

She told attendees at the luncheon which included elected officials that “the league has already commenced discussions with educators and health-care professionals about the health and education components of the plan”.

She said that it was hoped a building, which is already owned by the league, and which houses a library, can also be used as the education and health facility being envisioned by the league.

“Consideration is being given towards the establishment of a financial institution, such as a bank or a credit union, to assist those who have difficulty accessing funding to get affordable housing and to establish and operate their own businesses,” Campbell told the luncheon.

Five elected officials, Congressman Jamaal Bowman; New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; New York City council member Kevin Riley; Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and Jamaal Bailey, a New York State senator, addressed the luncheon and pledged to do whatever they could to assist with the plan.

Campbell later told the Jamaica Observer that she was impressed with the attention that each of the five elected officials had given the plan.

Three people — Alanso DeCastro, a community activist; attorney Hugh Campbell, and Mount Vernon city council member, Delia Farquharson — were honoured at the luncheon.

The Jamaica Progressive League was founded by Jamaican migrants in 1936.