NY Caribbean community mourns death of Trinidadian businessman Conrad Ifill due to COVID-19

The Caribbean community in New York is mourning the passing of prominent Trinidadian businessman Conrad Ifill, whose Conrad’s Famous Bakery has been a fixture in Brooklyn’s Caribbean community for decades.

Ifill, who succumbed to the COVID-19 on April 17, was 81. His Trinidadian wife, Faye Ifill, an elementary school teacher in New York, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), that her husband died at Mt Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Long Island.

She said that Ifill was first admitted to the hospital on April 3 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

“He was always a fighter; he had fought every battle. When he was transferred to rehabilitation, we had a glimpse of hope, so, to be told he had to return to the hospital really shocked us. And to be told he died was dumfounding,” she said.

She added: “You cannot imagine how quickly this virus can take you down. This is something that changes from one hour to the next; you don’t know. The realization of it [Ifill’s passing] has not really hit us. We’re just in a state of shock.”

Ifill—who owned two outlets of Conrad’s Famous Bakery on Utica and Church Avenues in Brooklyn—was born on June 10, 1938, on Fun Rose Street, off the main Coffee Street, in San Fernando, in South Trinidad.Mrs Ifill said her husband “loved baking” and had “a generous heart”.