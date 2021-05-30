NYC police on hunt for man with J’can accent accused of raping girls at slumber party

The police in Queen’s, New York are currently trying to track down a man who is believed to be a Jamaican, and is alleged to have raped three young girls at a slumber party.

According to police the man, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon, attacked three girls who attended his step daughter’s slumber party.

It is alleged that one victim told cops that Gordon gave her white pills that caused her to be incapacitated.

The girls, who are described as pre-teens, attended the sleepovers between October 2020 and May 2021

Police have since released pictures of Gordon, who they say speaks with a Jamaican accent.