Ombudsman wants political leaders to sign new code of conduct

POLITICAL Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown on Monday said she is waiting on the country's political leaders to sign an agreement with her, affirming their intention to obey the standards set out in her office's code of conduct.

Parchment Brown twice referred to the need for signing during a presentation to the 12th Annual Youth Parliament at Gordon House, yesterday.

“Symbolically, at a later date, and I hope at the end of this sitting or as early as can be arranged, the prime minister and the leader of the Parliamentary Opposition will call on me at the Office of the Political Ombudsman to sign a certificate signifying and affirming their promise on your behalf to obey the standards set out in the code,” she said.

It turns out to be her latest response to the fact that in December she had raised issues about the behaviour of Mark Golding, the leader of the Opposition and president of the People's National Party (PNP), when he called Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Chairman Robert Montague “likkle bwoy” and “minister of scandals” during an address to supporters on a meet-and-greet tour .

The political ombudsman also raised questions then about the use of green-coloured sidewalk painting in Central Kingston during the Christmas season, for which JLP MP Donovan Williams had been held responsible. However, there had been silence on the issues until she revealed Monday that she is waiting on both Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Golding to visit her office, which sits next door to Gordon House, to sign off on the certificate.

“So I look forward to getting the code signed by the prime minister and the leader of the Parliamentary Opposition shortly...This will help you to conduct yourself well and carry out your duties as parliamentarians, in and out of Gordon House,” she added.

“Although this was written for parliamentarians and your youth parliament for a temporary period, you may find the content of this material useful in a reset for yourself,” she told the young people attending the event. “As you are now in the Parliament I urge you to know and practise some political virtues, which I know any Parliamentarian who is present will agree with me. Some important virtues are prudent, which I like to call restrained. I used to describe this as putting ice in your shoes: not talking when you are hot, not talking to impress, but talking because it has value and meaning and will help others.”

Further, Parchment Brown told the youth parliamentarians that while humour is good, they must “realise that it can sometimes go wrong”.

“A lot of the political utterances I deal with is humour gone awry. And what happens is that that may breach the code because humour must always be accompanied by empathy, by compassion and respect – otherwise it is something else no matter how well intentioned you are,” she said.

“Yes, drop a little joke in here and there, but do it in a way that doesn't make any individual look bad. Don't do that. Be empathetic, be compassionate, and be respectful. Identify and hold on to your representational and leadership skills because everyone who sits in the Parliament represents a lot of people who are not physically present,” she added.

The National Youth Parliament was established in November 2003 as a non-partisan initiative aimed at providing youth from across Jamaica with a forum to express their views, network and debate issues of concern in the House of Representatives.

Other speakers on Monday included President of the Senate, Senator Thomas Tavares Finson; Speaker of the House Marisa Dalrymple Philibert; and clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis.