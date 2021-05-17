OAS hails Johnson at special sitting

THE Organization of American States (OAS), last Wednesday, held a special sitting during which it paid glowing tributes to late former Ambassador Anthony Johnson, who had served as Jamaica's envoy to the western hemisphere organisation for a number of years.

Ambassador Johnson passed away in Jamaica on April 28, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of Caricom ambassadors to the OAS, Trinidad and Tobago's Permanent Representative Ambassador Anthony Phillips-Spencer expressed condolence to Johnson's family, as well as to the people and Government of Jamaica.

He described Johnson as a distinguished public official “whose immense contribution to the upliftment of Jamaica and to international service was exemplary”.

He further noted that the Americas region had held a deep appreciation for Ambassador Johnson's exceptional character, as well as for “his qualities of humility, intellect and integrity”.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro lauded Johnson for the immense contribution he made while representing Jamaica at the Washington-based organisation from 2008 to 2010.

In his tribute on behalf of the United States, interim representative to the OAS Bradley Freden said, “Ambassador Johnson's work advanced the strong ties between Jamaica and the United States, and [between] Jamaica and the OAS. His long career is a testament to his skill and contributions to the international community. He was a trailblazer who was of great character and intellectual acumen. He shared his knowledge as a Fulbright grantee and president of the Jamaica Fulbright Association”.

Jamaica's Ambassador Audrey Marks thanked the OAS, on behalf of the people and Government of Jamaica, for the glowing tributes paid to her predecessor. She recalled Ambassador Johnson's engaging people skills, which she cited as tremendous assets, as he reached out to Jamaicans in the Diaspora and in representing Jamaica on the international stage.

“At every step of the way, his inimitable style endeared him to people from all walks of life. We are deeply appreciative for his life and commitment to raising Jamaica's profile during his role as envoy, and remain proud of his successes, particularly in championing the ideals of Marcus Garvey here at the OAS in 2009,” Ambassador Marks said.

“Members of staff of our embassy and the OAS Mission here in Washington, DC, and the high commission in the United Kingdom recall him as a man of integrity — one who was not only interested in their individual work assignments but also encouraged them in their personal pursuits,” she added.

Tributes were also offered by Canada's Permanent Representative Ambassador Hugh Adsett.

“Ambassador Johnson will be remembered as an accomplished diplomat and a passionate Member of Parliament who made important contributions to Jamaica's national life,” Adsett said.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Canada, we extend our most sincere condolences to Jamaica and to the family of the late ambassador, including his daughter, Senator The Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade. We also extend our condolences to Ambassador Marks and the members of her Mission.”

Costa Rican Ambassador Alejandra Solano, speaking on behalf of the Central American Integrated System member states in the OAS, said that as an ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the OAS, Johnson had represented Jamaica with distinction.

“We note that his input was indelible, not only to us his country but to the entire Western Hemisphere,” Solano said.

Peru's Permanent Representative Ambassador Hugo De Zela said the OAS was fortunate have had Ambassador Johnson “while he served in the dual role as Jamaica's ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the OAS”.

Recalling Johnson's enormous contribution to hemispheric affairs, the South American diplomat said “his legacy stands tall”.