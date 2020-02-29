OAS pledges continued support for Caribbean energy projects

Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, says the entity is committed to providing support for the development of the region’s energy infrastructure.

“In 2020, we will continue to strengthen collaborations with governments and private sectors in order to build an enabling environment to increase private-sector investment in energy infrastructure that is transparent, competitive and consistent with international best practices,” he said.

Almagro was addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (Febr. 27).

He commended Jamaica for its leadership in the advancement of the country’s energy security and encouraged participants to use the two-day meeting to support the push for “clean, resilient and sustainable energy”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, for his part, said that leaders across the region have a responsibility to effect meaningful change in order to improve the quality of life of citizens.

He argued that action is needed to address “the developmental challenges of broad-based and sustained growth and environmental sustainability and climate adaptation”.

“As climate conditions change and, indeed, as the global order of things change, the ability to respond is indeed the most important characteristic of Governments,” Holness contended.

“We must be ready, not only for the unpredictable nature of climate events but we must also be prepared for the impact of pandemics, civil strife and civil unrests, which, all put together, influence global markets and fuel speculative market behaviour,” he added.

Approximately 35 energy ministers are participating at the ECPA meeting. Also taking part are more than 300 investors, regulators, car dealers and manufacturers, power-generating companies and others.

The meeting, which concluded on Friday (February 28), is being held under the theme ‘Energy Resilience and Investment Opportunities’.