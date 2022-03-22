OAS to celebrate Inter-American Week for People of African Descent

WASHINGTON, DC, United Sates (CMC) — Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro and Assistant Secretary General Nestor Mendez Monday launched the 2022 Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas.

“This annual event is an opportunity for OAS member states to reflect on issues affecting persons of African descent and commemorate their significant contributions to the development of societies in the Americas,” said the OAS in a statement.

Established through Permanent Council Resolution 1093, which was adopted by member states in February 2018, the OAS said it has dedicated this week to “remembering the legacy of slavery and the slave trade, and their consequences in the lives of Afro-descendants who continue to confront numerous challenges that impede their full enjoyment of human rights and social inclusion”.

“These topics will be addressed in the many wide-ranging activities that will focus on this year's theme: 'Stories of Courage in the Americas — resistance to slavery and unity against racism', ” the OAS said.

It said Resolution 1093 mandates OAS member states to mark the Inter-American Week “with activities that foster greater awareness and respect for the diversity of the heritage and culture of people of African descent”.

This year's activities will be observed from March 21-25, both at OAS headquarters and in memberstates, via the national offices.

The activities will include a virtual exhibition by the Art Museum of the Americas, which will include artwork depicting the daily lives of Afro-descendants, their culture and heritage; short films that will showcase the fortitude of Afro-descendants, which will be aired virtually and at the Art Museum of the Americas; and the Reading Corner, “an initiative that will promote the literary wealth of the hemisphere and highlight the stories of Afro-descendants by compiling and disseminating literary works submitted by member states and OAS workforce members”, the OAS said.

On March 25 the OAS Permanent Council will hold a special meeting to commemorate International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The OAS said it will also broadcast a new podcast series on stories from various people in the hemisphere, “examining the shared heritage of slavery and the continuing struggle against racism, as well as 'A Chat with the OAS', a virtual conversation featuring the prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Everard Gonsalves, which will focus on 'The Case for Reparations in the Americas'.”