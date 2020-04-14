Obama endorses former VP Joe Biden for president

Former President Barack Obama endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday (April 14).

“I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Obama said in a nearly 12-minute video statement. “Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Obama added that he is going to hit the campaign trail for Biden “as soon as I can”.

Biden tweeted shortly after Obama’s remarks became public, saying the endorsement “means the world to Jill and me”. He said: “We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”

Obama had stayed mum on endorsing a candidate throughout the Democratic primary, feeling that voters must be the ones to pick the nominee. But with Senator Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign last week, the primary election has effectively come to an end and Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee.