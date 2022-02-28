Observer cops YJOY for third-straight year as Gleaner's Jovan Johnson takes JOY

Jovan Johnson, who was named the 2021 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) journalist of the year, says a major part of the shaping of his career is his upbringing in the hilly farming community of Red Hills, Clarendon, an experience which, while building his resilience, propelled him to ask the 'hows' and 'whys' of life.

“From very early I was confronted by issues of poverty and human resilience that got me asking questions such as how and why do some situations exist. I'm talking about basic things like water and road provision,” Johnson told the Jamaica Observer following Saturday's win of the coveted award.

“My father is farmer who loved the news and current affairs. And I had a mother who ensured I didn't miss STAR publications. Those early experiences opened my eyes to governance, the processes of resource allocation and the politics involved. My understanding matured as I grew and so did my list of questions,” Johnson said.

A 2017 Chevening scholar, Johnson said that other experiences have come mainly through his academic studies, participation in a broad range of civic activities, engaging with people and systems within and outside of the profession, and paying close attention to issues, while observing and interrogating journalism practices across the region and the globe.

The senior Gleaner journalist started out as an intern in 2012 and returned a year later to work in the then Gleaner/Power 106FM radio news centre.

He was also a student reporter at UWI, Mona Campus – NewsTALK 93 FM, then went into professional journalism right out of university. Johnson has also worked with the European Union mission here as press and information officer.

He is a two-time head boy of Edwin Allen High in Clarendon. Among his academic achievements are a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) from the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), UWI Mona – 2012; a Master of Science (Distinction) – Development Studies, SALISES, UWI Mona – 2015; and a Master of Science in development management (Merit) – London School of Economics and Political Science – 2018.

He also won the Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy award for print news journalism, and the Carlton Alexander award for business and finance journalism.

For the third-consecutive year, the Observer took the young journalist award, this time the winner was Romardo Lyons, who also shares an overwhelming passion for the foundation, and intricacies of journalism.“I love journalism and just love going out and talking to people and getting stories, so this feeling of recognition is really overwhelming in a good way. I was hoping for at least one, so two awards definitely seals the deal.

“Even better, it was my first time entering the PAJ awards and my second year in journalism. It feels good. It feels like all the hard work from the previous year was wrapped up and sealed with a big bow…it just feels earned. And it feels right,” he said.

Lyons said the Sports Journalist of the Year award was “a pleasant shock.”

“In both instances, I immediately remembered how I had to use a translator to conduct an interview with Tijana, the Japanese volunteer who assisted our hurdler Hansle Parchment at the Tokyo Olympics last year. I reached out to her on Instagram immediately after Hansle disclosed what had happened.

“She was like 'I don't speak English well' and I was like 'don't worry, I speak Japanese. The whole time, I was writing out my sentences in English first, pasting them in the translator, then copying then in Japanese and then sending them to her on Instagram. And that's how that story came about… one of the biggest sports moments last year,” Lyons laughed as he declared that he see journalism as his field “until the wheels fall off”.

“I love this job. Some days, you're exhausted but then it feels justified. The plan is to keep learning, keep writing and push forward. The journey continues,” he said.

The 24-year-old beat Gleaner's Judana Murphy, David Salmon, and Daniel Wheeler to snatch the coveted young journalist spot. He also copped the Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe award for sports journalism in print. The Observer's Garfield Robinson took home the Errol Harvey award for human interest photography for his “Elsa Spa” submission, as well as the Aston Rhoden award for news photography for the entry, “Crossing the Red Sea”.



This is the full list of PAJ awardees for 2021:

Premium Award

Journalist of the Year – Jovan Johnson, The Gleaner

President's Award for Investigative Journalism – Tyrone Reid & Kedisha Clarke, Nationwide News Network

Young Journalist of the Year – Romardo Lyons, Jamaica Observer

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for News Journalism – print media: Jovan Johnson, The Gleaner

Electronic media: Tyrone Reid & Kedisha Clarke, Nationwide News Network

Carl Wint Award for Best Feature – print media: Christopher Serju and Ashley Anguin, The Gleaner

Electronic media: Giovanni Dennis, Television Jamaica

Best Television Feature/Documentary – Tyrone Reid & Kedisha Clarke, Nationwide News Network

Best Radio Feature/Documentary – Giovanni Dennis, Radio Jamaica

Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography – Garfield Robinson, Jamaica Observer

Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography – Gladstone Taylor, The Gleaner

Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography– Garfield Robinson, Jamaica Observer

DIGICEL Award for Technology – Giovanni Dennis, Television Jamaica

Excellence in Reporting on the Environment – Krista Campbell, Television Jamaica

Excellence in Reporting on Health & Wellness – All Angles with Dionne Jackson-Miller, Television Jamaica

UNICEF Media Award for Excellence in Reporting on Children's Rights– Kayann Morgan, Television Jamaica

Ken Dawson Award for Videography – Glenford Campbell, Television Jamaica

Excellence in Reporting on Agriculture ­– Kalilah Reynolds, Janel Rodriguez, O'Raine Thomas, Kalilah Reynolds Media

Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports Journalism – print media: Romardo Lyons, Jamaica Observer

Electronic media: Donald Oliver, SPORTSMAX

Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism -- Orville Taylor, The Gleaner

Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism– Tauna Thomas, Nationwide News Network

Best Breaking News Coverage – Andre Lowe & The Gleaner Sports Team, The Gleaner

Carlton Alexander Award for Business and Finance Journalism – Jovan Johnson, The Gleaner