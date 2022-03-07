Observer marks 29 years today with firm commitment to Jamaica

The Jamaica Observer marks its 29th year of operation today with a commitment from Executive Chairman Adam Stewart that the vision of the newspaper's founders — his late father Gordon “Butch” Stewart, former banker Delroy Lindsay, and Caribbean media mogul Ken Gordon — remains unshakeable.

“Twenty-nine years ago I was a young man looking on as my father and his business partners Delroy Lindsay and Ken Gordon started the Jamaica Observer. Over time, Jamaica and the world have come to appreciate the value of the Observer as the newspaper has indeed given Jamaicans another avenue for expression and prevented the country from further exposure to one opinion on a range of issues, especially those of national importance. That is the essence of our democracy and one that we intend to defend and protect,” Stewart said on Sunday.

“Jamaicans can be assured that we will continue to serve our beloved country and we will not sway in our commitment to the ideals of our founders who saw in their investment the creation of a better Jamaica,” he added.

“I commend the O Team for their dedication, especially during the pandemic. I also commend the team for their innovation and zeal to provide readers across all our platforms with a product that prides itself on quality journalism and that has the nation's interest at heart.

“Our investment in the Observer is firm as we share the vision of this formidable newspaper's founders, and we look forward to marking our 30th anniversary serving this great nation,” added Stewart, who took over as executive chairman of the companies in the Appliance Traders Group, which includes the Sandals and Beaches resorts chain, after the passing of his father in January 2021.

Managing Director Julian Rogers, who joined the Observer in April 2019, said while his tenure at the newspaper thus far has been short he has come to respect the work and commitment of the team.

Rogers, a veteran Barbadian-born broadcaster and journalist who received an MBE for his 50 years of contribution to the media, said he's committed to the vision of building out the excellent product that is the Observer over multiple platforms.

He, too, commended the team for their commitment and service to the nation and the diaspora, especially during the pandemic.

The first edition of the Jamaica Observer hit the streets on March 7, 1993 as a weekly publication after months of planning and preparation at its then office on Fagan Avenue in the Grant's Pen community with a core group comprising Desmond Allen as editor; Elaine Ferguson, features editor; Carole Embden, news editor; Horace Helps, sports editor; Neil Fairclough, production officer; Sandra Champagnie, layout editor; Michael Gordon, photo editor; Corinne Barnes, senior reporter; Vernon Davidson, chief sub-editor; Donna Ortega, advertising manager; Susan Anderson, graphics; Roy France, layout; reporters Grace Virtue, Delroy Whitehall, Ky-Ann Phillip, and Ingrid Riley; Leonie Cooper, typist; and Vivette Anderson, purchasing.

They worked under the guidance of managing director and Editor-in-Chief Owen Baptiste.

From the outset, the newspaper established itself as a trendsetter in the industry when it became the first newspaper in the Caribbean to print in full colour.

The paper was printed at Florida Offset, part of the Gannett group, which also publishes USA Today, in Miramar, Florida.

After going to a twice-weekly publication in June 1993 the Observer went daily on December 11, 1994.

Over the years the Observer grew from strength to strength, creating a name for itself with blistering stories, amazing photographs, incisive commentary, and giving birth to a range of magazines and events that captured the hearts and minds of the Jamaican people.

Reflecting of the 29 years, Allen on Sunday recalled his involvement in the birth of the newspaper.

“Ignorance is bliss… at least initially. I flung myself at the opportunity, at 38 years of age, to become the founding editor of the Jamaica Observer on the mistaken belief — I was soon to learn — that it was going to be a stroll in the park. That belief was emboldened by me having assembled this impressive team of young journalists, who still today include Vernon Davidson, current executive editor – publications and Horace Helps, editor-at-large who is now the Sunday Observer editor,” Allen said.

“And yet, on this 29th anniversary of the Observer, I confess that it has been the honour of my life to have been part of this exciting adventure in creating one of the most formidable and fleet-footed newspapers this side of the 20th century. I relish in the thought that with the dynamic team on board, the future of the paper looks especially good,” he said.

“It would be remiss of me not to pay tribute to two of the key personalities who made it all possible and who have left us now — Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart and Dr George Phillip. I hope that we continue to make them proud,” added Allen.

Davidson, too, paid tribute to Stewart, Lindsay, and Ken Gordon for starting the Observer, pointing out that the investment strengthened the country's democracy.

“The past 29 years have not been easy, but they have enriched my life and, I would like to believe, the lives of my fellow Jamaicans, as this newspaper has played a major role in the country's development,” said Davidson.

“We have an excellent team of journalists, paginators, designers, sales executives, administrative, production, circulation, and ancillary staff who work together every day to provide Jamaica and the world with a fresh product every day — a product that helps our people make informed decisions and observes the highest tenets of journalism. For that I am extremely proud,” he said.