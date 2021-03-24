Observer publishing special editions over lockdown weekends

Observer publishing special editions over lockdown weekendsWednesday, March 24, 2021
Jamaica Observer readers will have the benefit of receiving three special editions of the Sunday Observer over the next three weekends when the country will be under strict COVID-19 lockdown.
The publications will offer features, news, sports, and leisure activities plus your usual Sunday sections.
Each edition will be available from Saturday, starting this weekend, which will carry the dates Saturday, March 27 - Sunday, March 28.
The following week will cover Saturday, April 3 to Monday April 5, while the third publication will cover Saturday, April 10 to Sunday April 11, 2021.
A special doorstep delivery is being offered by the Observer at a cost of $500 for all three weekend publications.
We urge all our readers to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, stay home, stay safe and stay in the know.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
