Observer readers blast Warmington

Jamaicans yesterday reacted with disgust to the behaviour of Everald Warmington, the minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, who was seen in a video complaining of being disrespected by police officers while disrespecting them himself.

In the video, which has gone viral and was recorded in the St Catherine South Western constituency which Warmington represents in the Parliament, Warmington is heard speaking on a cellphone to someone he identified as “Horace” who it is believed to be National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

Here are some of the comments posted by readers on the Jamaica Observer's Facebook and Instagram pages, some of which have been edited.

“Mi never like that man, too disrespectful. Wonder what him still a do inna Parliament, dem musy fraid a him in deh,” wrote Sharona Johnson.

Portmore Princess said: “My thoughts are that he believes he is above the law. No one should be above the law, including himself. Charge him like everyone else. The laws in Jamaica only apply to some people... because of whatever he is he has the right to disrespect the police officers and they stand there taking it? If it was someone else they would either get shot or box down.”

Natalee Peters wrote: “The policeman of such a rank isn't stupid to act without reasons, but because of who he think he (MP) is, hence he can get away with anything. Anyway, his behaviour isn't surprising.”

Tony Chambers posted: “Lock up him b#$@%&*t... what goes for one goes for all.”

Alicia Ricketts responded: “Warmy always disrespectful... Mek wi see wha Horace go do nuh. And yes officer, video it.”

Evol Wint wrote: “Yuh hear how him addressing the deputy prime and minister of national security Horace. Not even respect for a senior member of his Government and party. Real rogue.”

Said Tj Bobby Holt: “Blessings flip the coin. If that was me I would be boxed, kicked and locked up... treated like a criminal because the officers feel threatened. My point is this, we segregate ourselves and it becomes a part of us, so what one man will get away with, another won't.”

Vannessa Hillary: “What example is he setting for civilians? As an MP his attitude has a foul odour.”

Nadine Wallace posted: “Two sets of law run Jamaica, one for the rich and one for the poor. If it was in the ghetto, there would have been some abuse, smh. Police wouldn't leave until they arrest someone.”

Said Devas Hall: “For one of the country's leaders he should not be behaving like this. His actions make it seem as though everybody can deal with police in every God forsaken way.”

Raja Samms posted: “He obviously thinks he deserves special treatment… this is mild compared to how I see these policemen treat other regular folks sometimes. Must be nice to be on a first name basis with the minister of national insecurity.”

Jevanie JJ Heron wrote: “All because dem know dem a politician. Feel like dem above the law.”

The person who posts with the handle jahlive_4evermore wrote: “Last time I checked Warmington can't walk on water, so he's not above the law.”

Added msmoymoy: “You're tired of the disrespect? This coming from one of the most disrespectful human on this earth.”

The person who posts as nj_capricorn_jan7 said: “Then a me alone hear the big bad word wah him cuss? And pon top of it him a call the policeman boy.”

Added dervillelowe: “The MP should know better. He has the authority, given him by the people, to handle such matters responsibility. He should have instructed the police and maintain proper decorum in handling the matter. But Mr Warmington isn't known for decorum and the video doesn't tell the whole matter. What is seen here, however, is unfortunate as it is a clash between a law maker and law enforcers, on a matter of law. If a law maker can call a uniformed police officer a 'bwoy', then there's no expectation that the people will show them respect. It's not a good showing at all.”