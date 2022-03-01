Observer readers defend BPO industry

JAMAICA Observer readers have defended the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, telling employees who had complained to the newspaper about working conditions that the sector is not as bad as they are saying.

Last Monday the Observer reported BPO employees complaining of unfair treatment by employees, poor work conditions and salary alterations, which, they said, have put their mental health at risk.

But leaders in the industry dismissed the claims and argued that the sector has increased employment, focuses on the well-being of employees and heavily abides by Jamaican labour laws.

Responding to the story, Kemar Jackson posted on Instagram, “It is hard work and it is mentally draining to take back-to-back calls all day. Can there be bad employers? Absolutely. But that applies to every job, even church. You have to find some sense of fulfilment from knowing that what you are doing will make a difference in someone's day. Let's not vilify the BPO industry, Jamaica would go into a recession if they all close tomorrow.”

Another Instagram post under the name Paige said, “Working at a BPO is not for everyone, some actually think it's a walk in the park. I would never work in the banking industry, manufacturing as well. You just need to find something that you are comfortable with. I really don't want to hear there is no other job, some of you that are complaining love things hand delivered to you too much. Get yourself qualified. Search, do online courses and move towards your goals quietly.”

Freddie, who commented on the Observer's online page, said, “Still better than no work at all, or sitting at home having a whole lot of children or being dependent on a man who abuses.”

Another user on the Observer's online page, Mike Graham, said, “The problem is that jobs like these are only supposed to be a beginning point in a career — not a career, unless you climb the ladder regularly.”

Another Instagram user Semaj added, “What I see people doing daily is complaining about the same job that feeds them to an extent but does [sic] nothing to elevate themselves. [It is] modern day slavery because you are failing to understand how the business runs. Performance is always key. It's either you have the will or skill. A lot of persons don't have either but will complain that the work is hard.”

While on Facebook, Phylis Sutherland wrote, “Employees appreciate their jobs and see the remuneration as competitive. I understand also that those jobs carry some fair enough benefits. With that said, employers need to respect that even though they invest their money to make a profit, without good workers, it would not be possible. There are many other industries outside of BPO where management disrespect [sic] workers just the same. A healthy working environment is one in which there is mutual respect between employers and employees. They need each to survive.”

Another Facebook user James Palmer added, “If you don't want the job, it's simple, leave it. I am in no way advocating for low wages but no one is forcing anyone to work for them. This was the same narrative that was used to destroy the garment industry between 1989 and the early 90s.

On Twitter, Samantha Kelly posted “Not all BPOs are bad.I worked at one for five years going on six years and it's very good. Nothing is perfect but the money is better than most jobs in the country right now and it has helped me a lot, so I guess it depends on the company you work for.”

Twitter user Machel added, “There are two sides to this coin. A lot of people are able to put themselves in a better position than they were in when they started. Help pay tuition, build their houses.”