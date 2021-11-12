Observer readers rooting for Chris Seaga, one willing to offer a kidney

One Jamaica Observer reader is willing to offer a kidney to Edward Seaga's first son, Christopher, who has suffered stage four kidney failure and now urgently needs a kidney transplant. A second, an ambassador, has offered to aid in the search for a kidney, as the newspaper's readers responded with empathy to an impassioned appeal by his family.

Following are some of the responses to the Observer story published in its Wednesday, November 10, 2021, edition:

XAMYCA: Really touching account of the life and now ill-health of Chris Seaga. However, it brings into focus the necessity of organ donation in Jamaica, because as unfortunate as it is, many healthy people die in Jamaica every day due to violence and accidents... It would be good if more of us are sensitised and informed how to become organ donors, or at least give permission to our next of kin to make that decision. But alas, we have a culture of going home with all our body parts. Next challenge would be whether we have the capacity to conduct unscheduled emergency organ transplant surgeries. Good luck Chris with the search for a new kidney.

Randy: Has he considered going to Cuba for treatment?

Mike B: So sorry to hear that, Chris. I remember when I was working at a certain hotel you were one of the managers I respected, as you treated everyone with so much love and respect. You were also so humble as well, that I did not even realise that you were actually the former prime minister's son until one of my supervisors pointed it out to me. I am praying that someone comes through with a kidney. Blessings.

Kit: Hope someone will come forward. I wish you strength and peace at this time.

Bartholomew: Desmond McKenzie should be the first to volunteer for this kidney transplant.

Yadda: Hopefully, some of these connections on these sports team will help Chris to get the help he needs. I somehow thought he was living in Canada.

hapley63: I'm hoping for him.

Lorna V. Gray: Knowing that there is NO Donor Registration in Jamaica I am suggesting that the Seaga's family and friends have Christopher sent to USA. Fund-raisings can be done to help with the cost, also there are Jamaicans who are registered donors and, of course, the friends of Edward Seaga. This is very viable and a fund-raising campaign should be started rather than have Christopher whittle away. Emphasis should be placed on him being a Jamaican who represented his country in sports with many accolades!!!!

Kit: Maybe he should go to Canada. Costs much less and he may have connections there.

Mike Graham: Very sad story. Why did they wait so long to make this appeal?

Cross: I hope someone donates a kidney to him before too long. This brings to the fore the dire need to make organ donation an issue in Jamaica. We don't think about it, we don't do it. Nobody who is dead needs their kidneys or heart or any other organ.

wisdom40: This is heart-breaking! It is a pity that he wasn't brought back to the USA earlier, because someone may just have responded to an appeal for the donation of a kidney. I have a nephew who had been on dialysis as well, and needed a Kidney — luckily his son donated one of his, and after several years both of them are fit and well. Our prayers are with the family at this time and we are sending best wishes your way. People were wondering what had happened to Christopher. Even tho' it is a very sensitive med issue, I wonder if a wider appeal is made there in Jamaica, if someone would consider making a donation of a kidney, because we can live with just one kidney. This high-profile Jamaican is obviously, a high achiever, and had accomplished a lot, but kept quiet about it.

ert: Very sad... Hope he gets the help he needs in time.

Really: I wish if Jamaica can help him if he gets a good match. It is high time that we start a programme where we can donate our organs as many would like to participate in this but know of no where besides overseas where this can be done. Some of the same people who feel that they should go back to their maker with all of their organs do sing another tune when it is them or their families in need.