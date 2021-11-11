Ocean by H10 Hotels adds adults-only Eden Bay

CORAL SPRINGS, Trelawny — The final touches are being added to the 431 adults-only suites at Eden Bay, the latest addition to Ocean by H10 Hotels, nestled in Coral Springs, Trelawny.

One already completed wing of the suites began welcoming guests last week at specially discounted rates. The expectation is that all 431 rooms will be available for the official opening on December 16.

Eden Bay is the second offering by H10 Hotels in Trelawny. It shares the same expansive beachfront property as Ocean Coral Spring, opened a year ago. The total room count, when Eden Bay is completed, will be 944.

The price tag for the expansion was not available Monday as local and international media were given a tour of the property, but Sales Director Tanesha Clarke told the Jamaica Observer it was a huge investment that signals that “travel is back”.

Ground was broken for both wings of Eden Bay in 2019 — a move to cater to adults looking for the H10 brand of laid back luxury. They will, for example, be able to enjoy Eden Bay's more grown-up approach to dining in its six restaurants, including one especially designed for romance.

Eden Bay guests will still have access to all the comforts of the family-friendly Ocean Coral Spring, which has a bowling alley, games room, and a kids' playground among its long list of amenities.

According to Group and Weddings Sales Manager Simone Clarke-Kirlew, the property is popular with locals on the weekends. For them, there is an ongoing special rate of US$213 per person, based on double occupancy, if they book before November 14. For bookings made from the 15th to the 25th of the month, the rate is $159 per person.

As expected, many of the international guests come from Jamaica's main markets of the US and Canada, the latter which Clarke-Kirlew said is “slowly opening up now”.

Another major market is the UK, via flights from TUI, the world's largest tourism company. TUI's six flights a week will fill about 2,000 seats and generate 10,000 room nights at hotels across the country, including Eden Bay and Coral Spring at Ocean by H10 Hotels.

