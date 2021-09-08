Ocean's 11 boss looking forward to more cruise ships

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Forced to lay off about a third of his workforce at Ocean's 11 when COVID-19 upended the economy, former Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern Manley Bowen is hoping last month's reopening of the cruise shipping industry means better days are ahead.

Before the onset of the virus, Ocean's 11 — located beside the Ocho Rios cruise ship pier — had a vibrant night life and was an easy reach for cruise ship passengers. It comprises a gift shop and liquor store, as well as a restaurant and bar.

“The liquor store and gift shop have been closed for one-and-a-half years. From March 18 last year, they have not been opened,” Bowen told the Jamaica Observer during an interview at his restaurant and bar, which remains open amid national restrictions and a significant cut in its customer base.

While keeping the specifics of his company's financial health close to his chest, Bowen reasoned: “If you lock a business for one-and-a-half years, it must be problems; it must have created major financial challenges. You can't continue to pay [workers] if you are not earning; it has to come from somewhere.”

The sharp downturn in business is not peculiar to Ocean's 11. “All of us are feeling the pinch,” Bowen asserted.

He said he has laid off more than 20 people of the 60-plus who work for him at Ocean's 11.

“We keep on more people than we need because we understand that they have families as well,” the entrepreneur said. “We understand that every worker here is a part of my family. I understand their challenges, but it gets to a point where you can do so much and no more.”

He expressed optimism that the gradual reopening of the cruise ship industry will augur well for businesses in the resort town. The industry reopened on August 16 with Carnival Sunshine docking at Ocho Rios pier.

Between August and October, Ocho Rios will join cruise ports in Falmouth and Montego Bay in welcoming a combined total of 25 calls from Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises.

The Government has steadily stressed that vaccination is the best way to achieve recovery, both from the virus and economically; and the tourism ministry last week launched a blitz to vaccinate the 170,000 workers in the industry. In the first three days, 2,000 industry workers got the jab.

However, vaccine hesitancy is still very strong across the country.

Bowen said he fully supports the vaccination process that may result in life going back to normal.

“You have idiots all over the place,” he retorted in reference to those against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he already got his jab. “I am not one of the anti-vaxxers; I have no desire to getting anywhere close to that kind of thinking. I much prefer to err on the side of science and the professionals than on the side of the obeah man.”