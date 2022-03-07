Ocho Rios taxi drivers want better working conditions

FOR St Ann taxi drivers operating in the Ocho Rios Transport Centre, their job has become increasingly difficult over the years since a number of their colleagues decided to no longer work in the centre, instead operating at the Rubis Gas Station a short distance away.

A visit to the transport centre, which should house both taxis and minibuses, revealed only frustrated drivers waiting for the few passengers who opted to hire a driver from those grounds.

One taxi driver told the Jamaica Observer that if the police were to ensure that all taxi drivers who load their vehicles outside the taxi park would be slapped with a ticket, then there would be no problem.

“A nuh make we can't make money in a di park. A di police make we can't make money in a di park [because] them allow the other taxi dem out a road fi work. So when the taxi dem a work out a road nobody nah come in yah and if nuh body nuh come in yah, you can't make money. Police need fi do police work,” the man explained, adding that the Government also needs to “clean up the park”.

“First of all, you have fi go out deh and know who a collect money and put fi you money [so] you nuh get take up. If you nuh put your money in a di envelope you must get take up,” he went on to say alluding to extortion.

He also stated that he has to leave the park as soon as evening comes because it becomes a ghost town.

“Anytime it touch 4:30 pm everybody affi gone a road man, 'cause in yah turn ghost town. Man all get shot in yah so early, early because no police nah come in yah, nobody nah come in yah.”

At the same time, 55-year-old Michael Walters supported his colleagues' comments, saying, “We the taxi men that run from St Ann's Bay to Ocho Rios, we're having a problem. We are in the park one hour, two hours, yesterday a guy told me that he was in the park for three hours, the passengers not coming in here. Them (other taxi drivers) load at the gas station. Each time they load at the gas station they pay a hundred dollars.”

Walters also stated that the police should enforce the law because the Government is losing revenue.

“Let the taxi men bring the people to the park, because, even the Government is losing revenue. There are more people using outside than inside… we have to pay $1,200 for the week [to use the park],” he told the Observer.

“Sometimes I have to go down empty…Honestly, I'm ashamed of myself. I'm not making any money. Yesterday I buy $3,000 gas and by the time I go home I have only $3,000 for a big seven-seater vehicle like this,” he continued, noting most days he works over 12 hours.

Walters also added that he recalled a few years ago when he decided to operate his vehicle outside the transport centre, he ended up getting a $2,500 ticket from the police.

“I go outside there and the police come and ticket me and say its $20,000, and I say to him but you see I use the park and I'm only here because I cannot get no passenger. And him still give me a ticket for $2,500,” Walters said. “So, for some of us if we go out there we get ticket while some don't. We are trying to play by the law but it's not working for some of us.”

Attempts were made by our news team to get a comment from the Ocho Rios Police without success.