ODPEM earthquake drill slated for Pan Jam building this Thursday

ODPEM earthquake drill slated for Pan Jam building this ThursdayWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and
Emergency Management (ODPEM) has announced an earthquake simulation drill
slated for Thursday, January 16, at the Pan Jam building in New Kingston.
The exercise comes days after Puerto Rico was rocked by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake which affected Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe, Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Anguilla, and other territories in the region.
The ODPEM says the drill is being staged against the background of Jamaica’s geographical location along the northern margin of the Caribbean Plate.
“The presence of an active fault on the island makes it vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis,” ODPEM said on Monday.
The agency said that to maintain earthquake and tsunami awareness among the business community, and to increase awareness of this threat to the country, it will be participating in the earthquake drill, which is being hosted by Pan Jam Investment.
Supporting agencies include the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.
Among the other agencies that are expected to participate are Ministry of Tourism, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Financial Services Commission (FSC), UNICEF, UNAIDS, as well as private-sector entities including JMMB, Denton Law, and Ericsson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy