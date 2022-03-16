Off the mark

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday denied Opposition Leader Mark Golding's accusation that he influenced the decision to place the image of late Prime Minister Edward Seaga with that of his late political rival Michael Manley on the new $2,000 banknote.

Golding made the accusation as he slammed the Government for acting without consulting the Opposition on the matter.

“We know the prime minister wants his mentor Mr Seaga on a banknote. No problem. If you say a $2,000 note is needed, that's fine! Put Mr Seaga on the $2,000 note, but leave Michael Manley on the $1,000 note,” Golding said during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in Parliament.

However, Holness rose on a point of order and responded, “At no time was there ever a consideration, regarding the well-known and close relationship that I have had with Mr Seaga, as an impetus or a reason or a cause for him to be added to our currencies.

“Mr Seaga is on the currency because he deserves to be there, and has served his people. I wish to assure the Jamaican people that we do not make these national decisions on political bases,” he added.

The planned $2,000 bill is among a number of new banknotes announced by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke when he opened the budget debate last week Tuesday. The notes will bear the images of the country's national heroes and late former prime ministers.

Clarke said the decision to change the notes was not only to upgrade the security, use of life, and technical needs of the currency, but to also restore the heroes to prominence on the banknotes and promote unity in the country. The new notes will also feature a Jamaica 60th anniversary logo, along with a shift in the security strip from the middle to the right.

National heroes Sir Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley will be on the new $1,000 bill, while national heroes Nanny of the Maroons and Sam Sharpe will feature on the new $500 note. Former prime ministers Sir Donald Sangster and Hugh Shearer will appear on the upgraded $5,000, while national heroes Paul Bogle and George William Gordon will feature on the upgraded $50 note. Jamaica's first National Hero Marcus Garvey is the only person to be featured on the $100 note.

However, in his presentation on Tuesday, Golding ridiculed the new notes.

“One thing I love about the Jamaican people is their ability to identify a poppy show. Many saw the unveiling of the new banknotes for what it really was... a distraction from the real issues that affect them. It was another fantasy,” Golding said.

“How do new banknotes help our people, who are trying to survive day by day, living from hand to mouth? How is it relevant, at a time like this? It will do nothing to help the people ride out the storm. As one man told me, 'It won't put one more dumpling in the pot',” a seemingly angry Golding argued.

He also suggested that “aside from all the silliness of the unveiling of the new banknotes”, the approach reflected “a deeper issue of arrogant governance”. He said that the Government chose not to consult with the Opposition on the new design for the notes, even though it involves a powerful symbolism affecting some of the country's great political leaders.

“Creating new banknotes is not just a family matter. It is much bigger than that. No consultation. You just bring it here last Tuesday with a bag of hype. That is not how to build a better understanding. That is not how you promote togetherness. That is not how we work together. That is disrespect,” Golding stated.

“You changed it without consulting with us. You changed it without any attempt to reach consensus. That approach will not last the test of time. You say you are doing this out of love, Minister. But love must be based on truth, respect, and understanding. Your approach in this matter has none of that,” he said.

“We know the reality, and the people know the reality. The hype and gimmickry won't fool them. They know their history. The reality that must be faced is that there is further truth and reconciliation needed to heal our society when it comes to the Manley/Seaga period,” he said.

In announcing the decision in Parliament last week, Clarke had declared that the decision had the consent of the families of both Manley and Seaga, as well as the prime minister and the Cabinet.