Office of the Political Ombudsman ready for Clarendon by-election

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown

says her office is ready for Monday’s (March 2) by-election in South East

Clarendon.

“We are prepared and ready to ensure that this by-election is free and fair. We will each be in regular contact with our partners on the ground, at polling stations, and around the community to monitor activity and promote smooth, accessible voting. We want to see a day when those who will be out can exercise their right to vote or go about their business in a free and safe environment,” Parchment Brown said in a release on Friday (Feb. 28).

The Political Ombudsman said her office will operate the election centre in May Pen preparation for at the invitation of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), from 7:00am on Monday and will keep the centre open until after polls close.

The May Pen election centre is responsible for monitoring both electoral and political activities on Election Day.

It is co-chaired by Glasspole Brown, EOJ Director of Elections, and the Political Ombudsman.

Membership includes the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Jamaica Broadcasting Commission, National Integrity Action (NIA), Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, and Citizens’ Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE).