Official funeral for Dr DK Duncan

An official funeral will be held for former Government Minister and Member of Parliament Dr DK Duncan.

Duncan passed away on Thursday, September 17, after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 80 years old.

The official service for Duncan will be held on Sunday, October 25, at the University Chapel in Mona.

The service of thanksgiving will be restricted only to programme participants and family members. A private interment will follow.

Duncan was involved in public service for over 45 years. He served as Minister of National Mobilization and Human Resources between 1977 and 1980. Between 1976 and 1980, he served as Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Central.

He also served as Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern from 2007 to 2016.