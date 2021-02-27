Yikes! The hurricane season may be starting sooner

If you thought a six-month Atlantic hurricane

season was more than long enough, it may officially be lengthened.

The US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is officially considering moving up the season’s start after the first storm developed prior to the annual June 1date each year since 2015.

The recommendation was made at the NOAA Hurricane Conference in December and will be considered in the coming months.

Spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, Dennis Feltgen, told weather.com “Considerations for the team would include a determination of the quantitative threshold for adding or removing dates from the official Atlantic hurricane season,” he said. “Then, an examination would need to take place regarding the need for, and potential ramifications of, potentially moving the beginning of the hurricane season to May 15.”

The last hurricane season broke records with 30 named storms of which 13 became hurricane.