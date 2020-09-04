Oh no! Coronavirus could kill 1.9 million more people by year-end

Another

1.9 million more people could die from the coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of

2020.

With more than 870 thousand coronavirus deaths already recorded, a new projection shows that this could just be the beginning.

As the virus outbreak continues to spread in the Northern Hemisphere, where most of the world’s population lives, fatalities are projected to worsen if governments don’t act soon.

The wave will peak with around 30,000 deaths in mid-December, as respiratory illnesses tend to peak in colder months, states the model which is based on human behaviour and therefore has some degree of uncertainty.

Thousands of lives could be saved if governments create mask mandates and people social distance but the world’s leaders are now being affected “COVID fatigue”, said Dr Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Even with a vaccine, there wouldn’t be enough time to distribute enough of it to avoid the terrible forecast.